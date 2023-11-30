ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Roane County Deputy Mike King, who shot and killed two people on separate occasions, sparking protests and expensive settlements, has resigned, the county sheriff’s department tells 13 News.

Why or when King resigned has not been released at this time, but 13 News is working to get those details.

King shot and killed Timothy Rhodes in 2019 and Michael Nichols in 2020, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Department at the time.

The killing of Rhodes led to protests, saying that King was unjustified and was known to use excessive force.

The shooting happened after King told Rhodes to get out of his vehicle after it was spinning and kicking up rocks onto a house. The Roane County Sheriff’s Department at the time said he got out of the vehicle, and, while being handcuffed, he reached for King’s gun.

The second shooting in 2020 was under similar circumstances, where Nichols — who the sheriff’s department said was trying to fight neighbors and force entry into the caller’s home — allegedly tried to reach for a weapon.