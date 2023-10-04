SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — A man and a woman are being charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting a pile of clothes on fire in an apartment building after trying to get money from someone.

According to a criminal complaint, a fire broke out in the stairwell of an apartment building on Main Street in Spencer on Sept. 11. Crews were able to put out the fire and rescue a dog, the complaint said, and they noticed a pile of clothing outside of the door that had been burned. Two days later, the Fire Marshal ruled the fire as arson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Law enforcement found two of the apartment’s residents and asked why the fire might have been set. The complaint said one of the residents told them it probably would have been set because they owed someone money.

It was later found out that the person who the resident thought set the fire knew the people who actually did, the complaint said. According to the complaint, Mark Adkins, 39, and Amber Greathouse, 25, both of Spencer, and one of their children were the ones at the scene of the fire, and they went there to get the money. When no one came to the door, the fire was set.

Adkins is being charged with first-degree arson, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. Greathouse is being charged with the same, as well as an additional count of child neglect with risk of injury or death.