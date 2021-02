Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – A rock slide has closed one lane of a major roadway in Kanawha County and the lane is expected to be closed until 12 p.m. Monday.

According to dispatchers, the 5100 block of Elk River Road North is closed after a rock slide Sunday evening.

No injuries have been reported but use caution in the area.