MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A routine traffic stop led to a high-speed chase for 118 miles in Marshall County.

Devin Stevenson of Tazewell Virginia took officers on a high-speed chase from New Martinsville to Moundsville and then back to New Martinsville, out on Route 7 to Hundred and then 250 into Cameron then back down toward Moundsville before his vehicle stopped.

He then exited on foot with a weapon.

New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil says officers then pursued on foot and the suspect took his own life.

He says the pursuit ended at 675 Waynesburg Pike in Marshall County.

No officers were injured in this pursuit.