COMFORT, WV (WOWK) – Many aspects of our day-to-day lives depend on having internet access. Things like watching a favorite television show through a streaming service, attending telehealth appointments, completing homework assignments or working a remote job all require dependable service.

But some people living in rural communities say all of those things are off the table for them until their internet service improves.

The items on the shelves at Doug’s Pay-Less in Comfort, West Virginia, is only one aspect of Doug Burton’s business. Every Tuesday he and his wife do a live sale on their Facebook page.

“With the iPad it shows the item. Take for instance this item right here we might have 10 of them, we set that in front of the camera,” said Burton as he demonstrated how they do the live sales.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But sometimes weak internet service or outages get in the way, not just of his online sales, but all aspects of the business.

“The credit card machine, all of your Zoom calls, all of that comes through that, and when you are down, you are down. Because you know how it is, now days a lot of people rely on plastic. And when they come in oh my goodness now, we are in panic you know,” Burton said.

Even the most basic aspects of operating his business can’t happen without internet.

“Your phones you know, we use Wi-Fi calling so all of that is really a deal where it needs to be top notch,” Burton said.

Burton’s store is in the community of Comfort surrounded by mountains. He considers the area home. But to thrive there he depends on a connection to the outside world.

“Facetime that is a big thing because one of my wholesalers might call and say ‘I’ve got this’ or ‘I’ve got that,’ and when you are Facetiming with them and the internet goes out, then there you are. It might be two days later, and they say ‘well, I’ve sold it all out.’ Then I’ve missed out on that sale. So again, internet access in this area is very important,” Burton said.

West Virginia Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Mitch Carmichael says help is coming.

“We have been approved for over a billion dollars in federal funding for our programs,” Carmichael said. “In fact, West Virginia is one of the very first states to have been awarded the grants, and we are in the process of procuring those, filling out the paperwork and doing all of the necessary components.”

Carmichael said broadband connectivity, affordability and speeds need to be vastly improved both for current businesses to thrive and new businesses to come to West Virginia. Right now, there are around 40 active projects throughout the state deploying new fiber optic connections.

“All of the funding that we are helping and assisting to provide broadband to these new connections are all gigabit speeds,” Carmichael said. “So we are deploying these assets with the absolute best technology to future proof it and know that there will be adequate bandwidth for years to come.”

It matters to residential customers too.

“They really need to do something. I don’t know what they are going to do, but they need to step up to the plate,” said Ronnie Shores, Whitesville, WV.

Shores says he likes to relax and watch streaming services at home, but there are several days most months that the internet connection isn’t there.

“One day it is out. One day it is on. One day it is out. One day it is on. You never know. It is a bad situation,” Shores said.

Carmichael said the priority for now will be getting to people who have no service. But eventually Carmichael said the state hopes that everyone will have access to the quality of service they need.

“Our programs are designed to go specifically to those addresses that have been identified as lacking broadband service with 20 megabit speeds. So all of these homes that do not have service are our absolute first priority, and all of our funds will be expended to get to those homes. As a byproduct of getting to these more remote areas and those areas that do not currently have service, the marketplace will be upgrading other homes along the route. But we view it as saying we are not going to upgrade someone’s speed who has adequate broadband when there are those in West Virginia suffering without any broadband service,” Carmichael said.

For entrepreneurs like Doug Burton who depend on technology, those improvements can’t come soon enough.

“I don’t know that I could survive without it to be honest with you,” Burton said. “In this part of the state and county you know, I love Boone County and I’m originally from Mercer County, but there are a lot of challenges here anyway. When you add to that, then you are going to create even more. So it is just a deal where if you don’t have the internet, you are pretty much out of business.”