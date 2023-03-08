KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A wild and wonderful new attraction years in the works is heading to the Mountain State.

According to Delegate Dana Ferrell (R-Kanawha), the plans to break ground on the indoor and outdoor waterpark, RV campground, and recreation center will begin on May 1 in Kanawha County

The location and the owner of the destination have not been released at this time.

According to Del. Ferrell, the park will stretch 300 acres and include a 100-room cabin, rail coaster, hiking trails and other fun activities for guests.

Del. Ferrell says the Texas-based company along with county, city, state and government assistance makes him “cautiously optimistic.”

Del. Ferrell says, that three to four different designs have been marked up and will be finalized within the coming months.

The paperwork has not yet been finalized according to Del. Ferrell.