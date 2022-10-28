CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With officially less than two months left until Christmas, the Salvation Army of Charleston is looking for bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The organization will be holding a hiring event at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Boys and Girls Club at 301 Tennessee Avenue in Charleston where local residents can apply to be bell ringers this season. At the event, applicants will be able to complete the job application and new hire forms. Salvation Army officials say they will also provide a review of the job’s duties and policies with potential new employees.

To apply for the position, applicants will need to bring two forms of ID such as a current state photo ID or driver’s license and their Social Security Card or birth certificate. Officials say those who use a current passport as their ID are not required to bring a second ID.

Salvation Army of Charleston officials say the money raised helps them serve the community throughout the year. This year, they say they are trying to raise $200,000 during the campaign.

“The Red Kettle campaign i s a major fundraiser for the year-round services offered at the Salvation Army,” said area commander Major Joe May. “Our goal of $200,000 for the 2022 kettle season will help to pay utility bills, stock the food pantry, help pay staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs, along with providing food and toys for the Christmas programs and so much more. We need to ring those bells to make this program a success and to reach that goal.”

While many of the bell ringers for the Red Kettle Campaign are paid employees, Salvation Army officials say groups such as Sunday School classes, businesses, organizations or even families and individuals are welcome to volunteer.

Those interested in becoming Red Kettle bell ringers, employees or volunteer, can contact Major Joe May at 304-343-4548 ext. 50209.