Salvation Army needs more bell ringers this year

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Salvation Army says they’re low in numbers when it comes to bell ringers and donations.

Through their bell-ringing fundraiser, the organization is able to provide food boxes, gifts, and services to residents.

But this year they say they’re way off track.

“We’re asking if you’ve got high school students, if you’ve got a husband that’s driving you crazy on the weekends, send them to us so they can volunteer to ring bells because that is our main fundraiser for not only Christmas and getting all these toys and food baskets, but it also supports this Salvation Army year-round.” Captain Liz Blusiewicz, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army

Blusiewicz says last year, the Huntington community came together to donate more than $297,000 to the organization, which they were able to use throughout 2021.

The organization says everything raised goes back into the community, and one bell ringer says, after the donations helped her, she’s happy to give back.

“This is my first year. The Salvation Army helped my children out last year and the year before when we moved here from Georgia. And I wanted to give back this year, so I volunteered to try to help other people’s children. So, I feel really good about this. This is a good program and I encourage other people to come out and ring,” says Gracy Ezibe a Salvation Army bell ringer.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit this site, to get more information.

