CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill in Congress to codify same-sex marriage into law is moving forward.

This week, the U.S. Senate voted to make same-sex marriage the law of the land. It became legal in a 2015 U.S. Supreme court decision, but that decision could always be overturned by a future court ruling, much like legal abortion was.

Twelve Republicans joined with all Democrats in the Senate to make the same-gender unions legal while giving religious institutions the freedom to make their own policies.

“Quite honestly, I believe that there are a lot of relationships that have developed in marriages, that have developed since 2015, that have families that have a great deal of love in their homes. And you know, I am for more love and I’m for respecting other people’s lifestyles and I think that’s what my vote reflected,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio was the sponsor of the legislation. The same-sex marriage bill now goes to the U.S. House for a vote before the end of the year, perhaps even sometime next week.

President Biden plans to sign it into law.