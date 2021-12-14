Santa is coming early to Kenova, parade details released

Santa Claus with a bird on his shoulder. November 9, 2019 (Courtesy Oregon Humane Society)

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Santa will make an early arrival in the city of Kenova.

Mr. Claus will arrive on Wednesday, December 15 at 6 p.m.

The Kenova-Ceredo parade will step off from Dreamland Pool and make its way to Ceredo by about 7 p.m.

Santa will go street-by-street in Kenova and then do the same in Ceredo. When the kids hear the sirens, they will know Santa is on his way.

Mayor Tim Bias says the event was supposed to take place on Saturday but was moved because of inclement weather.

