Saturday marks 15th anniversary of Sago mine disaster

SAGO, WV (WBOY) – Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sago mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginia miners.

On Jan. 2, 2006, an Upshur County mine collapsed when lightning struck in the area and caused an explosion, trapping 13 miners inside. Rescue crews attempted to reach the men for two days. When they finally arrived on January 4th, there was only one survivor who had not passed from inhaling an excess amount of carbon monoxide.

At the time, it was the worst coal mine disaster in West Virginia in nearly 40 years. Residents came out to the memorial in honor of the 12 miners who did not make it out of the mine that day. People left flowers and wreaths at the foot of the memorial, located off Sago Road in Buckhannon, to pay their respects.