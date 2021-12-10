SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating Charleston Police

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department warned citizens on Friday about an “elaborate” scam happening in our area.

According to Charleston PD, callers will make it appear as if they are calling from a Charleston Police Department number. They will claim to be an officer and say that the person they’re calling has a warrant and will need to pay for it with a gift card to avoid being arrested.

The scammers will even go so far as to use the names of active officers within the Charleston Police Department.

Charleston PD says to always question the legitimacy of calls like these and that they will never ask for payments over the phone.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a police officer and asking for money, you should hang up and call the law enforcement agency they were trying to impersonate.