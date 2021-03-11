Scammers allegedly posing as utility company workers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power is warning customers that scammers are allegedly pretending to be with utility companies.

The company says scammers are using the recent storm to gain access to customers and their personal information. According to Utilities United Against Scammers, the scammers will go door-to-door, posing as company officials who are allegedly there to inspect or respond to a claim.

Scammers use recent storms as a means to gain access to you or your personal information. TRUST YOUR GUT. Message us if you are unsure and we can verify. ⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/oSmnMjZ8nY — Appalachian Power (@AppalachianPowe) March 11, 2021

Anyone who is unsure if they are being targeted for a scam can contact Appalachian Power to verify if someone is really responding to their claim.