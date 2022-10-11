CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — What better time to watch a spooky movie than October?

Not only is West Virginia home to some creepy cryptids and haunted places, but you can also get into the Halloween spirit by watching some spooky movies starring West Virginia natives.

Many of these titles are R-rated, so make sure to check the rating and content before settling down with the kids.

Don Knotts Sept. 5, 1979. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Don Knotts — He’s one of Morgantown’s most revered citizens, earned five Emmy Awards, and played Ralph Furley in “Three’s Company,” but Knotts also starred in the 1966 Horror/Comedy “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken”. The film follows a typesetter, played by Knotts, who attempts to solve a murder mystery in his quest to become a reporter and ends up spending the night in a haunted house, according to IMDb.

Brad Dourif — Born in Huntington in 1950, Dourif has been in plenty of horror movies, as well as iconic movies like “The Lord of the Rings” where he played Wormtongue and David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet.” Here are some of his horror credits:

Brad Dourif, left, is accompanied by an unidentified guest as he arrives for the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Dourif is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on Deadwood. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dourif’s voice is that of the eponymous murderous doll in the “Chucky” series — “Child’s Play” (1988), “Child’s Play 2” (1990), “Child’s Play 3” (1991), “Bride of Chucky” (1998), “Seed of Chucky” (2004), “Curse of Chucky” (2013) and “Cult of Chucky” (2017).

1990’s “The Exorcist III” in the iconic “Exorcist” series.

The rebooted “Halloween” (2007) and “Halloween II” (2009)

“Graveyard Shift” (1990), an adaptation of a Stephen King short story set in an old textile mill with a horrifying secret in the basement, according to IMDb.

“Malignant” (2013), in which a grieving man becomes the victim of a horrific experiment to cure his addiction after the death of his wife, according to IMDb.

“Body Parts” (1991), in which a criminal psychologist loses his arm in a car accident and has it replaced with a limb that belonged to a serial killer and that is possessed, according to IMDb.

In “Dead Scared” (2004), originally called “The Hazing”, Dourif plays a deranged professor who starts murdering pledges who spent the night in a mansion in an attempt to join fraternities and sororities, according to IMDb.

“Grim Prairie Tales” (1990), a Horror/Western in which Dourif plays a clerk opposite an Old West bounty hunter, played by James Earl Jones, as they try to top each other’s ghost stories around a campfire, according to IMDb.

“Wildling” (2018), in which Dourif plays a character known only as “Daddy”, who keeps a young woman locked in an attic in fear of a child-eating monster that roams the outside, according to IMDb.

1994’s Sci-Fi/Horror “Death Machine”, in which Dourif stars as a mad genius inventor of killer robots and cyborgs who kills his company executives and unleashes his ultimate death machine, according to IMDb.

You’ve probably read a chain letter that claims something bad will happen to you if you don’t forward it, but in 2010’s “Chain Letter”, that actually happens.

Chris Sarandon — Regardless of your age, you probably know this Beckley native best from “The Princess Bride” when he played Prince Humperdinck. He’s starred in his fair share of spooky films as well:

Actor Chris Sarandon arrives at the after party for the opening night of “Cyrano De Bergerac” on Broadway, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

While not spooky, Halloween marks the start of the three months where it’s seasonally appropriate to watch Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, where Sarandon voices Jack Skellington himself.

Sarandon joins fellow West Virginian Brad Dourif in the first installment of the “Chucky” franchise, 1988’s “Child’s Play”.

1985’s “Fright Night”, in which a teenager discovers that his new neighbor is a vampire, according to IMDb.

“The Resurrected” (1991), based on H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Case of Charles Dexter Ward”. Sarandon plays Ward, whose wife “enlists the help of a private detective to find out what her husband is up to in a remote cabin owned by his family for centuries,” according to IMDb.

“Whispers” (1990), in which “A woman is stalked by a psychopathic killer. She eventually kills him, only for the man to show up again, this time sane and without any knowledge of the attacks. The police don’t believe her, but one detective agrees to look into it,” according to IMDb.

“The Sentinel” (1977), in which “a young woman moves into an apartment in a building which houses a sinister evil,” according to IMDb.

Joe Chrest arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Joe Chrest — The Saint Albans native is best known for his work in “21 Jump Street”, but was also in the Netflix original show “Stranger Things,” a good “spooky season” watch. Here are some of the Halloween-Esque movies he’s been in:

“House of Bones” (2010), in which TV ghost hunters enter a reportedly haunted house that may prove to be the death of them, according to IMDb.

“Cold Moon” (2016), based on Michael McDowell’s 1980 novel “Cold Moon Over Babylon,” tells the revenge story of a murdered girl in a quiet southern town, according to IMDb.

He plays a pastor in “The Last Exorcism Part II” (2013).

He will also be in “Lisa Frankenstein”, an upcoming Horror/Comedy set in 1989 in which an unpopular high school girl accidentally re-animates a Victorian corpse and turns him into the man of her dreams, according to IMDb.

Ted Cassidy — Though not born in West Virginia, Cassidy moved to Philippi when he was young, and the town holds a festival in his honor near his birthday. While not a film, he’s part of one of the most iconic spooky franchises of all, The Addams Family (1964). He played the nearly-seven-foot tall butler, Lurch. Here are some of his films to watch this Halloween:

“Poor Pretty Eddie” (1975), in which “a wrong turn on a jazz singer’s road trip results in her car breaking down near an isolated lodge run by a faded starlet and a young, homicidal Elvis impersonator,” according to IMDb.

“The Intruder” (1975), a slasher movie set on an island retreat.

Bobby Campo — Born Robert Camposecco in Wheeling, Campo is best known for leading 2009’s “The Final Destination”, also known as “Final Destination 4”, in which “a horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident but terrible fates await them nonetheless,” according to IMDb. He was also in:

“Seance: The Summoning” (2011), in which “four friends decide to record themselves having a séance. When they summon a demon by mistake they’ll have to find a way to drive the demon out before it destroys them all,” according to IMDb.

“Nightmare Shark” (2018), in which “survivors of previous shark attacks are hunted by a supernatural shark in their dreams,” according to IMDb.

Robert R. Shafer — These days you might know him as “Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration” from the hit show “The Office”, but Shafer was born in Charleston, and in some of his earliest roles, he starred in 1989’s “Psycho Cop” and 1993’s “Psycho Cop 2” as a slasher police officer. He’s also been in:

“Choker” (2005), also known as “Disturbance”, in which “a serial killer is let loose to hunt down and kill alien beings who can only survive by inhabiting human bodies,” according to IMDb.

“Monster Man” (2003), in which “two guys and a female hitchhiker are terrorized by a monstrous looking man driving a giant monster truck,” according to IMDb. Shafer again plays a cop.

“Awaken the Shadowman” (2017), in which estranged brothers reunite and discover an unknown supernatural force after the mysterious disappearance of their mother, according to IMDb.

“Knifepoint” (2011), in which two sisters sharing a Venice apartment discover their home is the final target of a brutal gang of criminals led by Jess and his sadistic sister Lorraine, according to IMDb.

David Selby — This Morgantown native is best known for playing Quentin Collins on the daytime soap “Dark Shadows”. The spooky show has some film spin-offs: “Night of the Dark Shadows” (1971), “Dark Shadows” (2012) and “Master of Dark Shadows” (2019). He’s also starred in some horror movies unrelated to the show:

“Grave Secrets: The Legacy of Hilltop Drive” (1992), which is “said to be based on fact, the residents of new houses experience disturbing supernatural phenomena. They find out that their houses are built on land formerly used as a cemetery,” according to IMDb.

“Larva”, a 2005 made-for-TV movie, in which a vet is called by a farmer to look at a sick cow that turns out to be at the center of an experiment that is causing the parasites inside the cattle and people, according to IMDb.

“Loon Lake” (2019), in which a man who is eager to “escape the grief and nightmares of the city” “accidentally disturbs the grave of a supposed local ‘witch'” and starts a haunting nightmare, according to IMDb.

Josh Stewart — The Diana, Webster County, native is known for his role as Detective William LaMontagne, Jr. on the long-running “Criminal Minds.” Here are some films you might want to watch of his this Halloween:

Stewart’s directorial debut is “The Hunted” (2013), in which two hunters “head into the dense, secluded mountains of West Virginia only to realize they are not alone,” according to IMDb.

Stewart stars as Arkin in “The Collector” (2009) and sequel “The Collection” (2012), a slasher series in which “an ex-con plots a heist at his new employer’s country home, unaware that a second criminal has also targeted the property, and rigged it with a series of deadly traps,” according to IMDb. A third installment is expected, but a release date has not yet been announced.

In “The Neighbor” (2016), Stewart stars once again, this time as a “man who discovers the dark truth about his neighbor and the secrets he may be keeping in the cellar,” according to IMDb.

“Malicious” (2018), in which Stewart plays a young college professor who “unwittingly releases a malevolent entity with murderous intentions,” according to IMDb.

“Discarnate” (2018) in which “a neuroscientist’s obsession with a drug that expands the human mind inadvertently unleashes a deadly supernatural force on his team,” according to IMDb.

Stewart plays supporting roles in “Insidious: The Last Key” (2018)—the fourth installment of the franchise—and in “The Haunting of Molly Hartley” (2008) and 2007’s “Jekyll.”

FILE – Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles. Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men,” has died. Ferrell was 77. A publicist says the actor died in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles following cardiac arrest, with her family at her side. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Conchata Ferrell — If you watched “Two and a Half Men” you’re familiar with this Loudendale, Kanawha County, native, who played Berta the housekeeper in all 12 seasons. Here are her spookier projects:

In Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), Ferrell plays Helen, one of the many suburban housewives enthralled with Johnny Depp’s main character.

Another Tim Burton film, “Frankenweenie” (2012), includes Ferrell as the voice of Bob’s mom. The story follows a boy whose beloved dog passes away as he attempts to bring his pet back to life, according to IMDb.

Ferrell plays Aunt Dorothy in “Krampus” (2015), where “a boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home,” according to IMDb.

Ferrell is one of the top five billed cast members in “The Axe Murders of Villisca” (2016), “a ghost story based on the house where the notorious and still unsolved 1912 axe murders took place,” according to IMDb.

Nia Vardalos, left, and John Corbett, attend the premiere of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, March 15, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

John Corbett — The Wheeling native who went on to become an actor and country music singer is best known for his roles in “Sex and the City”, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Parenthood”, but he also starred in:

“The Messengers” (2007), in which “an ominous darkness invades a seemingly serene sunflower farm in North Dakota, and the Solomon family is torn apart by suspicion, mayhem and murder,” according to IMDb. Fans of the horror genre may recognize the movie’s main actor, Dylan McDermott, from the popular “American Horror Story” anthology.

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (2019), a survival horror film. The plot focuses on two sisters who go diving in an underwater city only to learn that they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species, according to IMDb.

“The Silence” (2019), a horror/thriller where the world is being attacked by creatures that hunt humans through sound. The movie follows the family of a deaf teenager, according to IMDb.

Bernie Casey — A Wyco, Wyoming County native and professional football player, Casey double-dipped as an actor and was featured in some spooky movies:

“Ants!” (1977), originally titled “It Happened at Lakewood Manor”, tells the tale of Lake Wood Manor, a summer resort, when swarms of ants cause guests to panic, according to IMDb.

Casey plays the gargoyle in the 1972 TV movie “Gargoyles”, in which “an anthropologist/paleontologist and his daughter, while traveling through the southwestern U.S., stumble upon a colony of living, breathing gargoyles,” according to IMDb.

Casey also appears as Bloodhound Bill in “Vegas Vampires” (2007), in which a gang of vampires takes over Las Vegas.

Robert V. Barron — Was born in Charleston and is best known for his voice work in the 1980s animated TV series “Robotech”. His voice is also featured in the 1980 anime “Dracula”. He was also in:

“The Horror Show” (1989), in which a serial killer who is executed promises to get his revenge, according to IMDb.

“The Supernaturals” (1986), in which Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols plays an army sergeant who leads her platoon into the woods of the deep south on a training exercise but ends up finding the site of an old Civil War battle and the corpses rise up for their revenge, according to IMDb.

Will Hare — This Elkins native often portrayed older father/grandpa roles, including in some spooky films:

“Grim Prairie Tales” (1990), a Horror/Western in which “an Old West bounty hunter (James Earl Jones) and clerk (Brad Dourif) try to top each other’s ghost stories around a campfire, according to IMDb.

“Eyes of Fire” (1983), another Horror/Western in which “A preacher is accused of adultery, and he and his followers are chased out of town. They become stranded in an isolated forest, which is haunted by the spirits of long dead Native Americans,” according to IMDb.

“Silent Night, Deadly Night” (1984), a film that would be a fitting Halloween or Christmas watch, in which a boy sees his parents get killed by Santa, played by Hare, after being warned by his senile grandpa that Santa punishes those who are naughty.

Tom McBride, who was born in West Virginia, starred in the 1981 horror film “Friday the 13th Part 2” (1981) as Mark and was featured in “Friday the 13th IV: The Final Chapter” (1984).

Rob Garrison, a Wheeling native best known for his role as “Tommy” in the “Karate Kid” franchise, also had a small part in 1980’s “Prom Night” starring Jamie lee Curtis, in which a masked killer stalks four teenagers at prom who were responsible for the accidental death of a classmate six years previously, according to IMDb.

John Davis Chandler, born in 1935 in Hinton, West Virginia, was in the 1972 made-for-TV movie werewolf “Moon of the Wolf” and “Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead” (1994).

Joshua Harto, who was born in Huntington, had smaller roles in “The Dark Knight” (2008), “Iron Man” (2008) and “Iron Man 3” (2013). He also played a supporting role in 2001’s “Campfire Stories”, in which a group of teens get lost in the woods and come across a ranger with a penchant for telling scary stories.

Aaron Staton, who was born in West Virginia before moving to Jacksonville, Florida, was in 2014’s “Preservation,” in which “An anesthesiologist must awaken her animal instincts when she, her husband and her brother-in-law become the quarry of unseen hunters who want to turn them all into trophies,” according to IMDb.

These aren’t the only actors from West Virginia, just the ones who had decent-sized roles in horror or Halloween films. Click here to read more about other actors from West Virginia.