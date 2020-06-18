School board awarded funds for new Clendenin Elementary School

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education’s School Building Authority is receiving $26,851,044.60 for the relocation of Clendenin Elementary School.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-WV), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the funding, will support the construction of Clendenin Elementary School after it was severely damaged in the 2016 flood.

“As we approach the fourth anniversary of the 2016 flood, we are reminded of the devastating impact it had on our state, especially in Clendenin,” said Capito. “Since then, our community has come together to support one another as West Virginians do. This funding will assist in the construction of a new elementary school and provide much-needed support for families across the area. The areas of our state that were shattered by these floods must be rebuilt and structured to be prepared for the future, and that is especially true for our children and their education.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The funding for the construction of a new elementary school was made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to the senators.

“It has been nearly four years since the terrible 2016 floods that ravaged West Virginia. To this day, families and communities are still rebuilding from those terrible floods,” Manchin said. “This funding has been eagerly awaited by the Clendenin community, and I am pleased to see that all of our schools damaged in those terrible floods are finally on track to be rebuilt.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories