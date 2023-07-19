(WTRF) – Tyler County Schools took to social media to dispel rumors regarding why they are looking to hire school resource officers from outside the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, and the TCSO is responding to the board of education’s complaints against their officers.

Tyler County Schools Board of Education members said they have received reports of “inappropriate behavior” by certain SROs, alleging those officers failed to adequately follow the protocol and adhere to their duties. The accusations also allege those SROs interfered with the curriculum of specific teachers as well as allege claims of harassment.

Board members said due to these accusations, they requested certain officers not return as SROs and other deputies assigned, however, their request was denied. The board members also said their requests to transfer some SROs School Resource Officers to different facilities in the county were also repeatedly denied.

The BOE is also alleging the sheriff’s department is refusing to accompany students on field trips, and to supervise parking lots. According to the board members, the SROs did start supervising parking lots after a student was reportedly grazed by a vehicle.

The statement from the board also claims the sheriff’s office is not allowing the officers to participate in SRO training. However, in a rebuttal press release, the TCSO claims their SROs receive at least 16 hours of training every year, which also focuses on on school safety and preventing sex crimes as well as drug recognition and emergency response.

The board says they agree that school resource officers are “a valuable asset to any school system” providing both a first line of defense against violence, a positive influence for students and a resource to spot signs of abuse at home. However, they allege that during the pandemic, the sheriff’s department did not even allow the SROs to go onto the busses taking students to receive lunches to make sure the kids were safe at home.

Board members say SROs are the one area of contracted employees where they do not have any oversight or control, and there have been numerous meetings with the previous sheriff, current sheriff and county commissioners to find a solution to restructure the SRO contract that have gone now. They say because of this, the recent decision to fill SRO positions from outside of the sheriff’s office, was not a “knee-jerk” reaction and came “as the result of multiple incidents that have snowballed for years.”

Tyler County Schools ended their post by saying they have the best interests of their students at heart. You can read the full statement from Tyler County Schools here.

In response to the BOE’s Facebook post, the TCSO’s rebuttal post states they are “very saddened by the Tyler County Board of Education’s decision to forgo the contract between the two entities and go a different route with school security.”

In that statement, Sheriff Rodney Pratt said his office and the board have cooperated to deal with the alleged issues involving employees from both the TCSO and the school system, claiming those issues were “put to rest.”

Pratt also claims he had meetings and conversations with Superintendent Shane Highley over issues with the contract that he says would allegedly place the TCSO in violation of WV State Code and Deputy Sheriff Civil Service Code. He says those violations would open his office as well as the Tyler County Commission to civil liability issues.

Pratt said the WV State Code does not allow for a county sheriff in West Virginia to delegate their own authority to anyone outside the sheriff’s department, which means the contracts that “demanded” the School Board’s right to select which officers to serve within the school system is a contradiction to the authority given to the him by the WV State Code, as well as Tyler County voters.

“As the sheriff of a small department with limited resources, I have the responsibility to determine where my officers best fit to provide the best level of service to the citizens of Tyler County as well as the school resource officer program,” said Pratt in the press release. “These are decisions I do not take lightly and decisions that I am responsible for. I gladly invite the input from the Superintendent or the Tyler County Board of Education related to officer placement. Ultimately, the decision is solely placed in my hands as the sheriff to make a decision on what is best for the law enforcement coverage of the county and the school resource officer program.”

Pratt also said he would love to continue the program if the Tyler County Board of Education and his department can come to a resolution on the contract within the parameters of the Sheriff’s authority and the law.