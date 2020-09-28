School in Wyoming County closed due to COVID-19

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

BAILEYSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A school in Wyoming County sent students home at noon on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Wyoming County Board of Education confirmed a case of COVID-19.

The single case was identified among the staff at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School. It is believed to be from community transmission and not from within the school. Further details on the case were not released due to privacy laws.

As a result of the school closure, remote learning began immediately. Administrators also said all sports and activities are suspended.

No date has been set for when the school will reopen. Deep cleaning and sanitization will happen before the school reopens.

