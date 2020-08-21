School metric system updated again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the school re-entry program is getting another adjustment.

Counties with a population of 16,000 or less will now be calculated on a 14-day rolling average, according to the governor. Counties with populations larger than 16,000 will continue with the initially planned seven-day rolling average.

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says 23,000 is the median average population for West Virginia counties so allowing for a longer rolling average will be more fair to counties with smaller populations, while keeping the seven-day average will allow the state to better respond to larger counties.

Justice says new protocol for schools will also require face coverings for students in 3rd grade and above in certain specified settings for schools in the green, yellow and orange levels, as schools in the red level will already be completely virtual.

West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch shared a break down of what is expected under each level of the metric system:

Green: Minimal community spread at no more than three cases per 100,000 people Schools will continue best health practices to prevent virus spread. Face coverings will be required for students in 3rd grade and above on buses and in congregant areas. Schools will limit activities when social distancing is not maintainable

Yellow: Increased community spread at 3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000 people Face coverings will be required for students in 3rd grade and above on buses and in congregant areas. Students in 6th grade and above will be required to wear a face-covering at all times. Schools will limit exposure outside of core groups to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Schools will not have assemblies or other activities where social distancing cannot be maintained. Schools will engage the community to help prevent the virus from spreading within the community.

Orange: Heightened community spread at 10-24.9 cases per 100,000 Local education leaders and local health departments will work together to implement aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of the virus in both schools and communities. Face coverings will be required for students in 3rd grade and above at all times. Schools will not have assemblies or large group activities. The school will engage the community in preventing further spread of the virus.

Red: Substantial community spread at 25 or more cases per 100,000 people. In-person instruction and school-related activities will be suspended until the county maintains a yellow level on a seven-day rolling basis. Schools will activate their plans for remote learning. Essential student support services such as meals, student engagement and special education services will continue.



