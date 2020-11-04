School staff member in Roane County tests positive for COVID-19

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Roane County Schools confirms a staff member associated with Roane County High School received a positive COVID-19 test result Friday, Oct. 30.

County school officials say the staff member had not been at the school since Tuesday, Oct. 27, and contact tracing showed the person had no close contact with students.

It is believed the case was the result of contact with a family member, according to Roane County Schools. County school officials urge everyone to follow the best health practices issued by state health and education officials such as wearing face coverings, social distancing, and following cleaning protocols.

