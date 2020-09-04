School status and unemployment top West Virginia’s COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Foremost Friday – there are concerns about the fate of federal and state unemployment benefits for people knocked out of work due to Covid-19. At the governor’s briefing today, there was concern the promised 100-dollar state supplemental checks have yet to be paid. And worries that Congress has yet to pass another round of stimulus, to include more unemployment checks.

“You know how government moves. It never moves as fast as what we want it to. And I wish to goodness that we would just have a way that we could just send the checks out instantaneously, and everything,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“We have a divided government and it’s important that we have both sides sit at a table and work on this in a bipartisan manner. We’ve passed several bills this way already,” said Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile the other big concern is with schools. As of noon today, six West Virginia counties were listed as orange, and two as red, meaning they cannot participate in any extracurricular activities such as sports. The map that is released at 9 o’clock Saturday night will determine which schools can open their doors on Tuesday. A lot is riding on personal behavior. As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, a warning.

“We really want you to be extra careful this weekend about wearing masks and keeping physically distanced and wash your hands. Because this weekend is another really critical weekend in our state,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, WV Covid-19 Czar.

“With just four days now before schools open in West Virginia, there was a worrisome fact put forth at today’s press briefing. West Virginia now has the highest rate of Covid-19 spread of any state in the nation,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.