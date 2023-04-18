SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There is still no sign of the Chapmanville Police Department K-9 that went missing from South Charleston a week ago.

The South Charleston Police Department said there is still an active investigation, but they have made progress. They said finding Chase remains a top priority.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, K-9 Chase jumped the fence at his home in the area of 2nd Avenue in South Charleston on April 11. When his handler, Officer Marcus Dudley went to check on him, only his collar and the chain he was attached to were left.

“I’d be tore up. If I’d lost my dog, my wife and I, it would be traumatic to us because we’ve had him a couple of years but we’re attached to him big time,” said Ralph Freeman, who owns the property across the street. “There was a big response to it. A lot of officers and stuff like that so I was hoping he could find his dog but as far as I know, right now it’s still lost.”

“Rockhouse K9,” a professional dog training facility in Chapmanville, is offering a $500 reward for the return of Chase to his owner. John Justice, a master trainer at Rockhouse K9, said he hopes the dog is safe and will be returned home soon.

“I want to see the dog come back regardless of what the issue was to kind of give people closure on what’s going on,” Justice said. “We spend a lot of time and money on these dogs and when they go missing we need to find out what is going on with them.”

Justice said K9 training takes about six months to a year, and those dogs can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $20,000, sometimes more than that, depending on their level of training.

“The safety of the dog is the main thing. We want the dog to come back safe and we want to have him back in the community doing his work,” Justice said.

Anyone who sees or hears anything on K-9 Chase is asked to contact the Chapmanville Police Department, the South Charleston Police Department or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.