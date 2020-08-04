Search for Huntington escapee ongoing in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Police in are asking people in Greenbrier County, West Virginia and Allegheny County, Virginia to be on the lookout for a person who escaped from home confinement.
Deputies are searching for Donald Ryan Linton, 36, who was on home confinement in Huntington for Grand Larceny.
Investigators said Linton is known to visit White Sulphur Springs and Crows, Virginia.
Linton is described as 6-feet tall weighing 200 pounds. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Greenbrier County home confinement office at 304-647-1389, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 center at 304-647-7911.
Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crimes Stoppers of West Virginia website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.
