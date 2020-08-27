Search for next university president reopens

WEST LIBERTY, WV (WOWK) — West Liberty University is reopening its search for the new president.

The Chairman of WLU’s Board of Governors and chair of the 2020 Presidential Search Committee, Rich Lucas says due to one of the finalists, Dr. Robert Colvin’s, withdrawal from his candidacy, the Board has decided to reopen its search nationwide.

Board members say they were surprised by the decision, as Colvin had completed his official interview with faculty, staff, students and the committee.

For the fall semester, Dr. Stephen Greiner has agreed to stay on as president. President Greiner announced his June 30, 2020 retirement in November 2019 but stayed on due to COVID-19 and the March 2020 delay of the search due to the pandemic. His last day will be Nov. 26.

Due to COVID-19 safety reasons, the University’s last day of the fall semester classes is Nov. 24., with final exams scheduled for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4.

West Liberty University began its fall semester on Aug. 15 and is conducting classes in-seat, online, and in a mixed or hybrid fashion, due to the pandemic.

