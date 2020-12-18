Search party set to find missing WV man

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the search for 26-year-old Joshua Dylan McNeely will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and those who want to volunteer should meet at Dartmont Park in Ashford. Deputies have been conducting an active missing person report in reference to his disappearance. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is missing from Boone county, and his family is organizing a search party to help find him.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the search for 26-year-old Joshua Dylan McNeely will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and those who want to volunteer should meet at Dartmont Park in Ashford. Deputies have been conducting an active missing person report in reference to his disappearance.

McNeely has been missing for approximately two weeks according to the sheriff’s office. He is described as 5’10” tall weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is heavily tattooed and may have a reddish beard.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the search for 26-year-old Joshua Dylan McNeely will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and those who want to volunteer should meet at Dartmont Park in Ashford. Deputies have been conducting an active missing person report in reference to his disappearance. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the search for 26-year-old Joshua Dylan McNeely will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and those who want to volunteer should meet at Dartmont Park in Ashford. Deputies have been conducting an active missing person report in reference to his disappearance. (Photo Courtesy: Boone County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 369-9913. A deputy will also be at Dartmont Park Saturday morning to talk with anyone who may have information.