Search underway for car wash break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged car wash break-in last week.
Deputies were dispatched Tuesday, June 9, 2020, to the Eldridge Car Wash on the Jerry West Highway, Route 44. Deputies say a dark-colored vehicle, believed to be a dodge utility truck with a flatbed and lights on top near the cab, pulled into the car wash around 4 a.m that morning.
Deputies say a white male dressed in camouflage got out of the vehicle and allegedly forced entry into the car wash. The suspect then attempted to break into a small vault while inside, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with any information on the incident or who can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Logan County Sheriffs Department at (304) 792-8590.
