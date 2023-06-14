CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia University is dealing with a serious budget short fall, but right now there is no agreement on how to fix it. There is plenty of finger-pointing going on, and that means a solution is not on the table right now.

As West Virginia University gears up for summer school, many other students, faculty and staff are wondering what conditions they will be facing in the fall. According to various sources, WVU is currently operating with a $45 million budget deficit. Because of that, there is talk of laying off staff, including faculty, and that some programs may have to be cut.

Critics say higher-ed spending has dropped 26% over the past decade, and they say deep income tax cuts this year did not help.

“Are the priorities the tax breaks that favor wealthy households, such as the personal income tax does? Or are the priorities going to be our communities and making sure that higher education is accessible and affordable to all West Virginia kids?” said Seth Distefano from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

“I can promise you without any question whatsoever, that the tax cuts you know, didn’t have anything whatsoever to do with that effect,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says he and the legislature must look at the state budget surplus to see what, if any dollars, can be sent to WVU, to address the shortfall. Meanwhile a group of WVU employees has launched a website, with analysis of the problem and possible fixes.

Some lawmakers and school administrator blame the financial problems on declining enrollment, which has not been offset by tuition increases. But analysts say, the lack of proper funding from the capitol is the real problem.