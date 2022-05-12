MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful of clothing.

Dominguez is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and blue plaid pajama pants. She may also have a nose ring.

Authorities and the AWARE Foundation ask anyone with any information on Dominguez whereabouts to contact the MPD at 304-264-2100.