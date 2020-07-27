Search underway for missing Morgan County woman

West Virginia

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

Hayley Sapp (Morgan County Sheriff’s Department)

MORGAN COUNTY, WV (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for possible information on a missing woman.

24-year-old Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing about five days ago. Her mother said she has not been heard or seen since.

Sapp is described as a white woman, 5’5″ and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last driving a 2009 Ford Taurus, black in color with WV registration: O2Y629.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-258-106.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS