Search underway for missing Morgan County woman

MORGAN COUNTY, WV (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for possible information on a missing woman.

24-year-old Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing about five days ago. Her mother said she has not been heard or seen since.

Sapp is described as a white woman, 5’5″ and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last driving a 2009 Ford Taurus, black in color with WV registration: O2Y629.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-258-106.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories