Search underway for missing Morgan County woman

MORGAN COUNTY, WV (WDVM) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for possible information on a missing woman.
24-year-old Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing about five days ago. Her mother said she has not been heard or seen since.
Sapp is described as a white woman, 5’5″ and 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last driving a 2009 Ford Taurus, black in color with WV registration: O2Y629.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-258-106.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- One airlifted to medical center after stabbing, suspect sought
- WV Dept. of Agriculture: Do not plant foreign seed packets
- Man sentenced to federal prison in Ohio cyberstalking case
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 85,177 cases, 3,344 deaths
- WATCH LIVE: The Phillies take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball
- Brown announces revised responsibilities for defensive staff
- Gov. Justice tries to bail out fairs and festivals
- WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life for Rep. John Lewis continues in Washington DC
- Gov. Justice: 20 new COVID-19 cases at Princeton nursing home
- Preston County man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire