Search underway for missing teen in Wheeling, WV

West Virginia

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police are looking for a missing teen last seen on Wheeling Island on the afternoon of June 29.

Police say they are looking for Marlena Rose Gaito, 15. She is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5’0″ tall weighing 140 pounds. Police also say Gaito wears glasses.

Anyone with any information regarding Gaito’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wheeling Police department at 304-234-3664 or submit a tip.

