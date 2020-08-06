Search underway for missing WV man

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says William Ray Goodwin, Jr., 53, of Toler Road, in Charleston was last seen by his family July 10. He last spoke with them July 20 when he was reported missing. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man from Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says William Ray Goodwin, Jr., 53, of Toler Road, in Charleston, was last seen by his family July 10, 2020. He last spoke with them July 20 when he was reported missing.

Goodwin is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing 265 pounds with blue eyes. He drives a white, 2017 model, Mitsubishi Outlander with WV registration 91R284.

Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through the sheriff’s office Facebook page, or anonymously through the sheriff’s office website.

