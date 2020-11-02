Search underway for Wayne County homicide suspect

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are looking for an alleged homicide suspect in Wayne County.

West Virginia State Police say they are searching for Dwayne Brewer, 60, after receiving a call on a “disturbance early this morning.

According to the WVSP, when they arrived at a home in Pritchard, troopers found a man had been shot dead.

They say they saw a man leaving the area and pursued him. The man then left his vehicle in Fort Gay and ran into the woods.

Troopers are actively searching for the suspect. The WVSP says the suspect allegedly has a criminal history.

