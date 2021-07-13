Search underway for West Virginia man missing for three weeks

Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter, 31, was last seen around 8 a.m. June 19, 2021, near the Rhea Terrace area. (Photo Courtesy: The AWARE Foundation)

FAIRMONT, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Fairmont, West Virginia, are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who has been missing for more than three weeks.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Christopher “Ryan” Carpenter, 31, was last seen around 8 a.m. June 19, 2021, near the Rhea Terrace area. The foundation says a family member dropped him off at the location, but no one has seen or heard from him since that time.

Carpenter is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a burgundy jacket and silver-grey shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Carpenter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairmont Police at 304-366-2217.