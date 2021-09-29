Emergency crews respond to 2 church fires in Clay County

West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Clay County Dispatchers say firefighters are responding to two church fires in the Duck area of Clay County

While emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at People’s Community Church on Flat Fork Road, they received a call about a second fire reported at Flat Fork Church, just within two miles from the blaze they were currently fighting.

According to dispatchers, there were no injuries or entrapments and both fires are under control.

Below are images from the fire at People’s Church in Clay County:

  • According to the Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, crews are responding to a fire at People’s Church on Flat Fork Road in the Duck area of Clay County, West Virginia. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Zach Gilleland)
  • According to the Clay County Volunteer Fire Department, crews are responding to a fire at People’s Church on Flat Fork Road in the Duck area of Clay County, West Virginia. Sept. 29, 2021 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Zach Gilleland)

The Clay, Big Otter and Birch River volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

