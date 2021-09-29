Emergency crews respond to 2 church fires in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Clay County Dispatchers say firefighters are responding to two church fires in the Duck area of Clay County
While emergency crews were on the scene of a fire at People’s Community Church on Flat Fork Road, they received a call about a second fire reported at Flat Fork Church, just within two miles from the blaze they were currently fighting.
According to dispatchers, there were no injuries or entrapments and both fires are under control.
Below are images from the fire at People’s Church in Clay County:
The Clay, Big Otter and Birch River volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
