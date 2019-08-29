Second U.S. Veteran homicide confirmed at Clarksburg VA

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Air Force Veteran George Nelson Shaw, Senior is now the second person to die at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, whose death is now considered a homicide. Shaw was 81, when he passed away April of 2018. His case follows that of Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott, age 82, who also died the same month. Authorities say both men died after being injected with insulin, though neither was a diabetic.

We combed obituaries from the Clarksburg region from 2018, and found at least 8 other Veterans deaths which match the age, and fall within the time period the VA’s Inspector General has been looking at. No one will confirm if they are on list of 10 suspicious deaths.

The state’s two U.S. Senators want answers.

“Everything must be done to make sure the Veterans in our country, but the veterans in the state of West Virginia, but most importantly, the veterans at the Clarksburg VA, know that it’s secured and safe. I want to make sure of that and get those answers,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

The state’s entire Congressional delegation wants to see just what is in see the Inspector General’s report – a report which the I-G began investigating more than a year ago.

“But it’s just heartbreaking to think that our veterans were subjected, and their families, t something like this. And we’ve got to get to the bottom of it,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

The VA has not returned our calls for comment.

“People monitoring the investigation tell us they’ve been told there is a person of interest in the case, but so far no one has been arrested for or charged with any crimes,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.