Secretary of State announces absentee ballot application postcards being sent to all registered voters

CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) – Every West Virginia registered voter should be getting ready to check their mailboxes.

According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, registered voters should receive an application in the mail within the next 10 days to vote absentee in the June 9 Primary Election.

Warner stated he and his Elections Division are working with all 55 county clerks to ensure voters are able to receive applications with plenty of time to consider voting an absentee ballot, or in-person on election day.

The release explained applications should be completed in the voter’s own handwriting and returned by mail, fax or email to the county clerk. Voters who have already submitted an absentee ballot application should disregard the mailing.

“If a registered voter doesn’t receive an application in the mail by April 17, we ask they contact their county clerk or obtain an application online,” Warner said.

In a typical election, fewer than 3% of the state’s registered voters participate by absentee ballot. Due to the current State of Emergency and the spread of COVID-19, local election officials throughout the state are preparing for a large increase in voters who may cast their ballot absentee-by-mail in the upcoming primary election.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the county clerk no later than June 3. Absentee ballots must be mailed and postmarked to the county clerk by no later than Election Day, June 9.

According to Warner, this is also a good time for voters to make sure their voter registration is up to date and accurate. Citizens who wish to register to vote or who need to update their current registration can do so online anytime. The last day to register to vote to participate in the June 9 Primary Election, is now May 19.

Contact information for all county clerks, access to the application and more information about voting is available online, which can be found by clicking here.

