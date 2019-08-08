Security preps underway for State Fair of West Virginia

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — One of the main goals at the State Fair of West Virginia is to have a great time. However, safety is also a top priority.

State Troopers and personnel with Greenbrier County Emergency Management are stationed at the fairgrounds all week long. Security guards also patrol the gate, parking lot, and campgrounds 24/7.

CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia, Kelly Collins, is encouraging all guests to be aware of their surroundings.

“Everybody is going to be more vigilant. You are looking for things that just seem off. We always tell all fairgoers to be vigilant of what’s around you and your surroundings. If you see something out of the normal, say something,” Collins said.

Extra-large bags, coolers, trench coats, and weapons of any kind are not allowed in the fairgrounds.