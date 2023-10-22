BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louden-Stiles-Liston inflatable Halloween display has returned for 2023’s spookiest month this time with 119 more inflatables than last year, with a grand total of 385 Halloween inflatables.

Since Nexstar’s WBOY reported on the display in 2022, Jennifer Louden, Dina Stiles and Lisa Liston said they’ve noticed an increase in popularity for the display, with visitors from across the county and even state lines driving by to take a look at the family’s decorations.

(WBOY image) (WBOY image)

“We had a gentleman stop from Baltimore, Maryland this year and he just asked if he could stop and take pictures because he wanted to show his wife,” Louden said. “We figured we’d just have your local Bruceton-Prestonians come by, not necessarily from out of even the county. So that’s pretty cool.”

Jennifer Louden’s inflatable planning board (WBOY image)

Stiles and Liston would both tell you that Louden is the brains of the operation. With so many inflatables, Louden plans the layout meticulously using her whiteboard, which is covered in magnets that represent each inflatable.

It took Stiles, Louden, Liston and their husbands three weeks to set up the display, but each of them would say the work was worth it.

“We will have people come up to us and they’ll say, my kids absolutely love it. I have to drive by it every single night,” Louden said. “Hearing that our community enjoys it as much as we do is really kind of what pushes us to keep going.”

The family said that they hope to continue the display for years to come and are considering the idea of doing a drive-through experience in the future, similar to Oglebay’s Christmas lights show.