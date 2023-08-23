CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re already planning your fall getaway, the West Virginia Department of Tourism has you covered with its 2023 fall foliage map.

The map is a projection of when different areas will reach peak fall color change.

The Department of Tourism said it will start releasing weekly fall foliage updates in mid-September that will include real-time color reports and road trips with suggested stops and hikes.

As of late August, this is when WV Tourism expects each area of the state to reach its peak fall color change:

Credit: WV Tourism

The Department of Tourism is encouraging residents and visitors to use #AlmostHeaven on their fall photos for a chance to be featured on its website.

WV Tourism declared West Virginia’s 2022 fall foliage the best in a decade. We’ll see what 2023 brings.