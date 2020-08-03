See suspicious activity? WV now has a toll-free drug tip line

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s first toll-free drug tip line is now up and running.

The West Virginia Drug Tip Line launched August 1, according to the state’s Department of Homeland Security. The tip line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for callers to anonymously report illegal activity to a trained staff member.

DHS officials say they were directed to establish the tipline by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The tip line reports go through the West Virginia Fusion Center’s new Narcotics Intelligence Unit. The Fusion Center will assign provided information to an NIU Intelligence analyst.

“Gov. Justice’s vision for the new Department of Homeland Security was to make it flexible to meet the demands of all domestic and international threats to West Virginia,” said DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “Every division of Homeland Security is being used to fight countless threats to West Virginia from the pandemic to illegal drug trafficking.”

The number to call for the tipline is 833-905-DRUG (3784). Residents who see or hear of suspicious activity can also submit information online.

“The Fusion Center is pleased to coordinate with the Emergency Management Division to provide this resource for our citizens,” said Fusion Center Director Jack Luikart. “This will be one of the many assets we’ll use to assist our law enforcement partners in their efforts to identify and dismantle drug suppliers targeting West Virginia.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories