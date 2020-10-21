Seed to Sale system provider to help track WV’s legal medical cannabis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The medical cannabis program Metrc will be West Virginia’s new Seed to Sale system provider. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today that this new track-and-trace program will ensure the safety of its medical cannabis products.

“This is an important step to make certain medial cannabis is available only to West Virginians with serious medical conditions and to prevent diversions of products in West Virginia,” said Jason Frame, Director of the OMC.

Metric will assist OMC regulators to ensure no illicit cannabis products are being sold as medical cannabis and no legal medical cannabis is being sold unlawfully. The Metrc system does this by tracking every legal product back to the cannabis plant to identify if an illicit product was introduced.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has put many industries across the country on hold, we’re proud to say that it has not stopped West Virginia from meeting its deadlines and laying the groundwork for a safe, regulated medical cannabis market,” said Frame.

The OMC continues to move forward with the scoring of processor and dispensary applications and will begin the process of issuing patient cards in spring 2021.

