Seen this man? He’s wanted for robbery in WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Have you seen this man?

Police are searching for Jonathan Wayne Smith, 35, of Parkersburg.

According to the police department, Smith has warrants for 1st degree robbery, burglary and false pretenses.

Contact Sgt. B.J. Depue at 304-424-1061, Detective J.D. Hart at 304-424-8539 or your local law enforcement agency if you know of Smith’s whereabouts.