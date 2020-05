PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A semi fire has closed US-35 in Putnam County Monday evening.

The crash was reported on US-35 northbound at WV-869 near Honeycutt Sisson Road.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed as a result of the semi fire. The semi flipped onto its side, but no injuries are reported.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.