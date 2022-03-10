CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Cabell County business is left with a big mess to clean up after a tractor trailer crashed into their building Thursday morning.

The tractor trailer driver told Cabell County Sheriff’s Deputies that he lost his breaks while turning onto Rt. 2 from WV 193 and crashed into SMC Electrical. The tractor trailer hit a parked truck in the parking lot. The owner was working inside and was not injured. The two men in the tractor trailer had no injuries as well.

West Virginia Division of Highways workers will be inspecting the situation, according to deputies on scene. Rt. 2 is open.