Sen. Capito honors Veterans who never got proper welcome home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Immediately following the program that followed the Veterans Day parade in Charleston, West Virginia, Senator Shelley Moore Capito held a ceremony to honor the Vietnam Veterans that didn’t get the proper welcome home.

From a great nation, we thank you, we honor you, we welcome you home.” West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Those were the words that she said to each of the around 25 Vietnam veterans that she placed a pin on.

When the Vietnam veteran came home in the 60’s or 70’s they were not welcome home, and in some cases treated very poorly. This pin was created on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam war. Its about time we told our Vietnam vets, thank you, thank you for what you’ve done, and what you did.” West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Capito says that Veterans have a special place in her heart, and especially to her “favorite” veteran, her father.

"I want to thank all our veterans for their service and sacrifice and the families of all our veterans, and my favorite veteran my dad, thank you for your service dad. This country is a great country." –@SenCapito pic.twitter.com/KCWBGNVtU0 — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) November 11, 2019

Capito’s father, Arch A. Moore, was a World War II veteran who was shot in the jaw by enemy fire in Germany in November of 1944. Moore was left for dead for two days in a German beet field after 33 of the 36 members of his platoon died in battle.

Sen Capito found a bible that she believes was with him when he was alone in battle, and she used that same bible when she was sworn into the Senate.

Sergeant Moore was decorated with the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Combat Infantry’s Badge, and European Theater of Operations Ribbon, with three battle stars.