Sen. Capito introduces legislation to make traveling with firearms easier for legal gun owners

WASHINGTON (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) this week joined Senate colleagues in reintroducing legislation aimed at “protecting law-abiding gun owners and defend the Second Amendment.” The Lawful Interstate Transportation of Firearms Act would protect travelers who are transporting firearms across state lines, a news release from Capito’s office said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

“Responsible gun ownership is part of our heritage here in West Virginia and it should not be threatened,” Senator Capito said. “This commonsense legislation protects the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in defending the Second Amendment for the people of West Virginia.”

The bill, authored by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), would:

Clarify the term “transport” as to include, “staying in temporary lodging overnight, stopping for food, fuel, vehicle maintenance, an emergency, medical treatment, and any other activity incidental.”

Ensure that law-abiding gun owners may not be arrested for violation of local laws relating to “the possession, transportation, or carrying of firearms” unless there is probable cause.

Clarify that transportation of firearms, their magazines, and ammunition is federally protected.

Make clear that a violation of the right to transport firearms is judicially enforceable as a federal civil right.

The full act can be viewed here.