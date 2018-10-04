Sen. Capito Says She Will Vote to Confirm Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (WOWK) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has said she is supportive of the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme court and she will vote to confirm him.
Sen. Capito announced that after being briefed on and reviewing a Federal Bureau of Investigation supplemental background investigation file related to Judge Kavanaugh.
She released the following statement:
“After careful consideration and having reviewed the facts presented, as well as the supplemental FBI file, I plan to vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Since President Trump announced his nomination, I’ve been consistently impressed with Judge Kavanaugh’s commitment to upholding the Constitution as written; respecting the rule of law; and being a good husband, father, and public servant. That’s why I have been supportive of him throughout the confirmation process and why he continues to have my support. I also said from the beginning that Dr. Ford’s allegations should be taken seriously, as should any allegation of sexual assault, and I believe Chairman Grassley and his staff on the Judiciary Committee have investigated and addressed them fairly and transparently. This is not a decision I took lightly, but it is one I believe in strongly.”