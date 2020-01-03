Sen. Capito: Soleimani is responsible for murders of many Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore-Capito released a statement on Friday, January 3, 2020, regarding the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran’s top general was killed in a U.S. airstrike on Baghdad’s international airport.

The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.