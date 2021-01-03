Sen. Capito sworn into 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was sworn into the 117th Congress by Vice President Mike Pence in the United States Capitol on Sunday.

To take the oath of office, Senator Capito used her father’s Bible from World War II –– given to him by his grandmother, Lucy — and a Bible from her parents given to her upon graduating college .

It is the honor of a lifetime to continue serving West Virginians in the United States Senate. I was proud to take the oath of office today alongside my husband Charlie, our son Charles, and two grandchildren, Celia and Charlie. While the celebrations this year may look different, it is certainly no less gratifying and no less exciting for me and my family. I am so blessed to be able to raise my hand to support and defend the Constitution and to work hard for West Virginians as I have in the past. West Virginians have entrusted me with the highest of honors, and I am committed to continuing our work together to make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I am also humbled to be the first woman from West Virginia to serve in the United States Senate, and I hope that my service will be a source of inspiration for young women everywhere. As I stood in the chamber today and took the oath of office, the echoes of history reinforce to me what an incredible country we have. We live in the greatest country on earth and that is something we must remember each and every day. While we have many challenges that lie ahead, I am confident that with bipartisan and commonsense solutions, we can tackle these issues and put our state—and nation—on a path toward a stronger future.” Shelley Moore Capito, U.S. Senator (R-W.Va.)