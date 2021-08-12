Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Sen. John Unger to resign, take magistrate position

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: DNY59/E+/Getty Images

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Officials say Democratic West Virginia Sen. John Unger has been appointed to the Berkeley County Magistrate Court and will resign as a state lawmaker.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail cited the court order in reporting that Berkeley County Chief Circuit Judge Michael Lorenson appointed Unger on Tuesday for the seat to be vacated on Aug. 20 by magistrate Richard Stephens. Unger must resign from his Senate seat representing western Berkeley and Jefferson counties to take the position.

Senate Democratic leadership supported Unger’s appointment in a statement and said he would be missed. Unger was first elected to the Senate in 1998 and has served in several roles including majority leader.

