Sen. Manchin calls for restoration of on-time postal services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is leading 34 senators calling on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to address persistent mail delays and restore on-time deliveries.

“Our constituents have experienced missed paychecks and court notices, delayed critical prescriptions, an inability to reach small business customers and suppliers, lost rent payments and delayed credit card payments resulting in late fees, breakdowns in service to their communities, late personal mail such as holiday packages, and more,” said the senators in part.

Senator Manchin says he will continue to address delays and improve on-time deliveries, as West Virginians continue to face delays and performance issues.

“Reportedly, mail delivery has not yet recovered after the peak season, with constituents continuing to experience delays despite the tireless efforts of postal workers…It is your duty, first and foremost, to protect service and ensure timely mail delivery for every person in this nation. We demand that you not make additional changes that will harm service for the American people,” said the senators in part.